And the hits just keep on coming.

The Houston Dash dropped their eighth straight game against Seattle Reign FC, with an ugly 5-1 loss on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

The Dash were severely outplayed by Seattle’s potent attack in rookie goalkeeper Jane Campbell’s professional debut. Campbell faced a barrage, as Seattle fired 27 attempts at goal in the match. The rookie was overwhelmed and allowed four goals by the hour mark. Seattle winger Megan Rapinoe made her presence known throughout the match with her constant effort and strong play against Houston's lackluster performance on defense. Rapinoe likely earned Reign FC Player of the Match honors with her terrific goal in the 27th minute. As Jess Fishlock floated a cross into the box, Rapinoe allowed the ball to bounce and struck a perfect left-footed volley over a diving Campbell.

Fishlock opened the scoring in the 18th minute, receiving a ball from Christine Nairn across the middle of the box and drove a low strike off the outstretched fingertips of a diving Campbell and into the back of the net

Reign FC rookies' Katlyn Johnson and Kristen McNabb both scored their first professional goals, in the 31st and 74th minute respectively. And Beverly Yanez found herself on the scoresheet with a goal in the 55th minute.

Houston's lone goal of the match came from Poliana in the 84th minute, long after the game had been decided. After Kopemeyer deflected an initial attempt away from goal, the Dash defender smashed home a volley into the back of the net.

The great form Kealia Ohai debuted in last weekend's season opener was neutralized by Seattle, as Houston's offense was suffocated in the midfield and was left unable to string together any relevant attempts in the final third, at least beyond Poliana's goal.

Dash head coach Randy Waldrum tinkered with the starting lineup from a week ago, starting recent acquisition Cami Levin in place of Janine Van Wyk on the backline. Waldrum's starting eleven also featured Claire Falknor in the midfield and the Stanford product Campbell in goal.

The Dash will look to bounce back next Saturday against the Washington Spirit at Maryland Soccerplex. The second match of Houston’s three-game road trip.