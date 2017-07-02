Daly, Prince lead Dash to victory over FC Kansas City

The Houston Dash closed out their action-packed week with a 2-1 come from behind victory against FC Kansas City at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.

Nichelle Prince scored the 64th-minute game-winning goal to earn the victory for the Dash.

Lo’Leau LaBonta’s second yellow card in the 62nd minute altered the game’s trajectory from a 1-1 standstill draw towards Houston’s favor. The Dash quickly capitalized on the player advantage as Prince netted her second goal of the season following the restart. Amber Brooks’ free kick fell to Prince inside the 18-yard-box, the Canadian international took a touch to the right of Becky Sauerbrunn and flicked home her finish over Nicole Barnhart.

Shea Groom got FC Kansas City on the board to open the match with a goal just before halftime. Groom received a cross from Christina Gibbons on the fringe of the six-yard box, turned on Cami Levin and fired a left-footed strike towards the far post and past a diving Jane Campbell. The goal marked Groom’s first tally of the 2017 season.

Despite the final 2-1 scoreline, Houston didn’t have the match cleanly wrapped up following Prince’s goal. Brittany Ratcliffe nearly equalized with a strike towards the upper corner in the 69th minute. Campbell matched the superb attempt with a diving save to deflect the ball off the crossbar and away from goal.

Rachel Daly equalized for Houston during the course of the wild second half. Daly made a long run and was played behind Sauerbrunn via a through ball from Carli Lloyd. Daly’s initial attempt on goal was stopped by a diving Barnhart, but the English international placed her rebound into the back of the net.

With the victory, the Dash now sit in seventh place in the league standings with 13 points and a 4-7-1 record. Houston returns to BBVA Compass Stadium next Saturday to face Portland Thorns FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 CT.

