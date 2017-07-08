Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns Final Score: Horan earns draw with heartbreaking late goal

Following a lengthy weather delay, the Houston Dash drew a tough 1-1 result against Portland Thorns FC at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Lindsey Horan stunned the Dash in the 90+1 minute with a late equalizer goal. Horan curled a perfect free kick from beyond the edge of the 18-yard-box into the upper corner and past a diving Jane Campbell.

Following Horan’s goal, Carli Lloyd was sent off for an apparent high challenge on Mallory Weber, a play that finalized a disastrous stoppage time period for Houston.

91+ - @ThornsFC's Lindsey Horan scores the equalizer on a sweet freekick into the upper left corner. #HOUvPOR pic.twitter.com/je206eiIMm — NWSL (@NWSL) July 9, 2017

The second half saw the Dash defend heavily against a Thorns FC side desperate for an equalizer. Amber Brooks anchored the backline well and consecutively stopped Allie Long and Christine Sinclair on back-to-back possessions before the 70th-minute mark.

A minute later, Loyd played with a perfectly weighted through ball behind Portland’s backline to provide Nichelle Prince with a 1v1 chance. Franch dove on top of the ball to stop the attack just before the Canadian International could get a shot off.

Janine Beckie scored the opening goal in the eighth minute. Rachel Daly played a ball past a distracted Allie Long and towards Beckie located in the center of the box. Beckie one-timed her finish past Adrianna Franch for a 1-0 lead.

Houston outplayed Thorns FC throughout the first half. The Dash dominated possession and their feared attacking foursome of Prince, Lloyd, Daly, and Beckie created a plethora of chances against Portland’s backline.

Campbell made a great one-handed save in the 33rd minute to deny Christine Sinclair of an equalizer. From inside the 18-yard-box, Sinclair launched a strike aimed for the top corner but Campbell leaped up to deflect the ball over the bar.

With the draw, Houston remains unbeaten through four consecutive matches. The Dash will look to earn their fifth victory against the Washington Spirit next Saturday, the second match of Houston’s three-game homestand. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm CT.

Lineups

Dash Starting XI: Campbell; Poliana, Brooks, Van Wyk, Levin; Privett; Andressinha, Beckie; Daly, Lloyd ©, Prince#HOUvPOR is still delayed. pic.twitter.com/GjQNPRIyiL — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 9, 2017