Tribute: Oscar Boniek Garcia, a Forever Orange Legend

The 2021 season ended for the Houston Dynamo after its defeat against CF Montreal, November 3rd. Since Houston was left out of MLS Decision Day, like at the end of each season in sports, players leaving is imminent, and a player who could be departing could be club legend, Boniek Garcia.

El Presidente arrived in Houston in 2012 from Olimpia for an estimated $1.2 million transfer fee. His work ethic and leadership quickly made him a fan favorite. Boniek always seems to have the biggest smile which is contagious to the people around him. He first came to the team to fill the winger position but eventually became a pivotal midfielder for the Dynamo. Garcia is a true professional; ready when and wherever the team needs him. In the beginning of the 2021 season, with the team hurting at center back, Boniek saw action in that position as well. Successful at first, however, it was definitely apparent that center back was not a suitable position for the long run for him.

In ten years with the Houston Dynamo, the man from Tegucigalpa, Honduras appeared in 266 games tallying 16 goals and 41 assists. He played in the 2012 MLS Cup Final when the team fell to David Beckham and the LA Galaxy. He helped the Dynamo make the Conference Finals in 2017 and helped win the first US Open Cup for the team in 2018. During his tenure with the Houston Dynamo, the Honduran has been an example to follow. His great effort with Houston allowed Boniek to take part in his second World Cup in 2014 and seeing action in all three of Honduras Group E matches.

If this is in fact Boniek Garcia’s last season, he would finish in third place above Corey Ashe for most appearances with the club. It will be difficult not to see number 27 in orange and the Boniek Twins as well.