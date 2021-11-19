Who Dynamo fans can root for in the MLS Cup Playoffs

The Houston Dynamo have once again missed the MLS Cup Playoffs. We get to sit at home and watch another MLS team raise the very coveted MLS Cup this season. Sadly, I think we have in a weird way gotten used to missing out on the best part of the season and we all hope that changes sooner rather than later. Side note, I hope one of these days the Houston Dynamo get to add the current version of the trophy to their trophy room. Don’t get me wrong, the “shooting star” ball style trophy we earned back in 2006 and 2007 is nice but this newer trophy is oh so beautiful and I want it! Alright, before it gets any more awkward of me talking about a piece of silverware, I digress.

Here are some suggestions for Houston Dynamo fans on teams that you may want to root for and others that you should, not even think to root for!

Top 3 Teams to root for

1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Let’s be honest, it is quite difficult to root for any other American city, other then the best city in the world, Houston. Therefore, with Vancouver being the only team outside of the states, why not root for the Whitecaps? The Canadian team finds themselves in the playoffs again and since joining the league in 2011, they have only gone as far as the quarterfinals. They will have a tough start, playing away in Kansas City, but if they get that massive win, the sky is the limit for the Blue-and-White.

2. Philadelphia Union

I think we can all pretty much agree that it is hard to root for any Philly sports team, unless you are from there and even then, it’s questionable. That was me trying to be funny. However, like Vancouver, the Union have struggled in the playoffs with their runs ending in the quarterfinals. Yet, with Jim Curtin finding his stride as one of the best coaches in the league, his team is hungry for trophies. I am not one to take away candy from children, but the Dynamo did take the 2018 US Open Cup from them, so it’s just a matter of time that they get another trophy after taking the Supporters Shield in 2020.

3. Nashville SC

Since the Music City team has joined the league, they haven’t missed the playoffs. Yup, that is right, back-to-back playoff appearances, impressive right? I am a believer that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. Gary Smith has set up a very strong defensive squad, and it led him to a MLS Cup win with Colorado back in 2010. Nashville is tied for first in MLS for the least number of goals against (33 goals), and former Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis, who played every single match, recorded a league high 13 clean sheets. These are pretty incredible numbers if you are a stats person. Please don’t assume that with such great defense, that they sit there and park the bus. Nashville scored plenty of goals this season and Hany Mukhtar tallied 16 goals and 12 assists this season. NSC is not a bad dark horse to get behind.

Top 3 Teams to NOT root for

1. Sporting KC

Kansas City is an easy team not to root for as a Dynamo fan. With both FC Dallas and LA Galaxy both out of the playoffs as well, there is no way Houston Dynamo fans can cheer for one of our biggest rivals. The once Wizards got the best of the Dynamo in two of 3 meetins this season this season. Needless to say, no one can argue how good Sporting KC is. Players such as Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are outstanding players, but I don’t want them to add another star to their logo anytime soon.

2. Seattle Sounders FC

If it wasn’t for that October win at PNC Stadium with not one but two golazos, the unbeaten streak of Seattle over Houston would have extended. The Dynamo had not beat the Sounders since April 2017. That is just ridiculous. Seattle is a powerhouse team, since joining the league in 2009, get this, they have never missed the playoffs, like never, ever. Add the fact that they have appeared in four of the last five MLS Cups, how can we root for such a successful team? Leave some championships for us, the little people!

3. New England Revolution

I bet you are very confused on why the Revolution make the list after they have had such an amazing season. New England ended at the top of the overall table with a MLS single-season record 73 points, earning them the Supporters Shield. Bruce Arena has turned the team around since his arrival in 2019. Players such as Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan and of course, mister MVP front-runner himself Carles Gil have been on a mission this season. But, like FC Dallas and New York Red Bulls, they are one of the original MLS teams that has not lifted the MLS Cup trophy. Here is where the orange connection hits, Houston Dynamo beat them in back-to-back finals (2006 and 2007) in what now feels like an eternity. I hope as you read that, an evil smirk was on your face.

Let us know who, if any team, you are rooting for this playoffs in the comments below.