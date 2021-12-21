Houston Dynamo FC re-sign Darwin Quintero

Houston Dynamo FC announced that they have signed 34 year old Forward Darwin Quintero to a two year deal, with the second year being a club option, as first reported by Lester Gretsch.

I can, however, confirm that @HoustonDynamo will soon announce that @darwinJR3 has signed a new contract for 2022 with a club option for 2023. My sources tell me that this was done with TAM funds. Because of this, he will not occupy a DP spot in 2022. — Lester Grötsch (@LesterDeportes) December 21, 2021

The recent deal will keep Quintero with the Houston Dynamo through the 2022 season. Quintero played 20 games with the Dynamo last year, netting three goals and two assists on the year without seeing any significant changes to his minutes played. Quintero extends his time with the Dynamo after joining the team in the 2020 season.

The Colombian forward remains an important veteran presence on a team currently attempting to redefine itself with the new management, as well as a new coaching staff. The move allows the Dynamo to provide a sense of stability in a time in which everything else seems uncertain, bringing back a player who racked up over 1000 minutes played in the 2021 season.