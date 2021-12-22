Reports: Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark

Houston Dynamo FC have reportedly signed goalkeeper Steve Clark. The 35 year-old was most recently the starting goalkeeper for the Portland Timbers and helped lead the team to a MLS Cup appearance this past season.

The Dynamo Insider on Twitter was first with the report of Clark’s signing.

After failing to reach an extension with #RCTID, Yesterday the @HoustonDynamo signed (GK) Steve Clark. Contract details and announcement date unavailable at this time. Clark has already said his goodbyes from @TimbersFC today. — The Dynamo Insider (@DynamoInsider) December 22, 2021

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert also reported the news this morning.

Sources: The Houston Dynamo have signed free agent goalkeeper Steve Clark.



Clark, 35, spent the last 3.5 years with the Portland Timbers, starting MLS Cup a few weeks ago. He has 184 MLS appearances between stints with Portland, Columbus and D.C. United. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 22, 2021

Clark signed with Portland off waivers in the middle of the 2018 season. Clark backed up Jeff Attinella that season, in which the Timbers won MLS Cup. Clark became the starter the following season and has kept the job ever since.

Clark penned a farewell message to Timbers fans on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Clark will come to a team in the Dynamo that desperately need goalkeeper help. Marko Maric did not work out and Michael Nelson still has some room to grow before being a first choice keeper in Major League Soccer. 35 years old may seem up there in age but it’s not as bad for a goalkeeper. If Clark can continue his excellent play from the 2021 season forward in to 2022, Houston will have a top player on their hands for the current team and a player who can help bring stability as the club grooms their next full time net-minder.