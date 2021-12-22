Breakfast Links - December 22, 2021

Welcome to the Breakfast Links. This will be our new morning article taking a look at what’s happening with soccer in Houston, around the country, and around the world. And maybe a few other things here and there. For now we will have Breakfast Links for you three times a week but if you like what you’re reading each morning with your morning coffee, let us know and we will expand to more days. Without further ado, the first Breakfast Links from Dynamo Theory.

Houston

The Dynamo and new General Manager Pat Onstad continued to put together the roster for the 2022 season, most recently with the re-signing of Darwin Quintero. There are also rumors of a new goalkeeper on the way to Houston but, more on that when and if it happens.

The Dash also made news recently, losing key players in Kristie Mewis and Jasmyne Spencer in the recent NWSL Expansion Draft. There were additions to the roster as well this past week with the trade for Kelcie Hedge from OL Reign, the signing of Argentine Paulina Gramaglia and draft pick Ryan Gareis.

MLS

New boys Charlotte FC signed Ecuador international midfielder Alan Franco. Franco comes to the Carolinas on loan to begin with and he has a history with CLTFC boss Miguel Angel Ramirez, the two won Copa Sudamericana in 2019 with Independiente del Valle.

Don't sleep on Franco pic.twitter.com/4GCqzivl0j — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 21, 2021

Sporting Kansas City signed midfielder Uri Rosell. Rosell previously played for SKC from 2012 to 2014, winning MLS Cup in 2013.

Around the World

Barcelona and Sevilla played to a 1-1 draw in La Liga action but the headlines happened (slightly) off the pitch. Sevilla’s Joules Kounde, for some reason, decided to throw the ball at Barcelona’s Jordi Alba. Right at his face. As you might imagine, this was a red card.

Jules Kounde gets a straight red for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba's face pic.twitter.com/SjLC6yTdHv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2021

18 year old Charlie Patino scored on his Arsenal debut to help the Gunners to a 5-1 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. Elsewhere in England, the country continues to battle COVID-19 and what to do with their sports leagues. The English Premier League has decided to continue playing the matches they can as they approach the very busy holiday fixtures.