Breakfast Links - December 27, 2021

Welcome to another edition of the Breakfast Links.

Houston

Have the Dynamo signed a head coach during the holidays? Well....no. The rumors continue to swirl but we could know something for sure this week, hopefully?!

As you have heard by now, Steve Clark, 2021 MLS Cup finalist with the Portland Timbers, was acquired by the Dynamo via free agency. He will bring plenty of experience and a winner mentality to a club that has lacked it in recent years.

MLS

Veteran midfielder Osvaldo Alonso was signed by Atlanta United. Alonso became a free agent after spending the last three seasons with Minnesota United.

FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi is rumored to be on the move to Europe with Wolfsburg in Germany’s Bundesliga as his likely destination.

Wolfsburg are pushing to sign Ricardo Pepi. Bundesliga is the most likely destination for the USMT talent, as anticipated today ⤵️ #Wolfsburg



There’s still no full agreement with Dallas FC but negotiations are advanced. Work in progress after many clubs showing interest. #MLS https://t.co/Oz5Qt09KzJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Around the World

Even though the Premier League had a few of their Boxing Day fixtures postponed, the holiday tradition didn’t disappoint. Chelsea got the best of Aston Villa, while Arsenal beat down Norwich City with a 5-0 score line. Manchester City continues at the top of the table after a 9-goal shootout win over Leicester City.

Former Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez played all 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s win over Dundee FC. Aberdeen currently sit 6th in the league table and Ramirez is tied for second in the league with 8 goals so far this season. After leaving the Dynamo this season and signing for Aberdeen in June, Ramirez has adjusted very well to life in Europe and is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Scotland.