Maxi Urruti leaves Houston for Austin FC

Austin FC has announced that former Houston Dynamo striker Maximiliano Urruti has signed with their squad on a two-year deal, departing the Dynamo after just one season.

Urruti joined the Dynamo via trade from CF Montreal for Kiki Struna in January, and scored seven goals in 30 total appearances in his lone season with Houston. His seven-goal total was good for second-most on the Dynamo during the 2021 season. Following the season’s conclusion, the Dynamo declined Urruti’s contract option, making him a free agent.

Having previously played for FC Dallas from 2016 to 2018 and the Dynamo in 2021, Urruti’s acquisition by Austin means that he will - barring anything unforeseen - become the first player to make appearances for all three Texas clubs in Major League Soccer. Given Urruti is healthy and still with Austin, this will make an interesting storyline come April, when all three teams begin competing in the second edition of Copa Tejas.

Urruti’s deal with Austin is through the 2023 MLS season, with a possible extension through 2024.