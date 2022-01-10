Who is rumored Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy?

Houston Dynamo 2 appears to have its head coach decided ahead of the reserve squad’s debut later this year, as they are rumored to have called on U19 Dynamo Academy head coach Kenny Bundy to assume the role. Nothing has been announced officially by the club but Glenn Davis has been reporting this, since the Paulo Nagamura hire was originally rumored.

Sources also reveal that the @HoustonDynamo 2 coach will be Kenny Bundy.#SoccerMatters — Glenn Davis (@GlennDavisSoc) December 28, 2021

Last year, Major League Soccer began the rollout of its new affiliate league, MLS NEXT Pro, including Houston Dynamo 2 as one of its inaugural clubs. Dynamo 2 will - as its name suggests - serve as a reserve side and affiliate for Houston Dynamo FC.

So who is Kenny Bundy, the 40-year-old rumored head coach for Dynamo 2?

No stranger to the Houston Dynamo organization, Coach Bundy has been working in the Dynamo Academy system for several years, including most recently serving as the U19 head coach in the Academy. Bundy also served as head coach of Brazos Valley Cavalry FC in USL League Two. He succeeded James Clarkson in that role when Clarkson was hired as the Houston Dash head coach.

Prior to his coaching career, Bundy played soccer at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for four years and spent time as a midfielder in USL League Two. His professional career included stints with the Carolina Dynamo and the Wilmington Hammerheads.

Despite not being a particularly “big name,” Dynamo Academy alumni have spoken fondly of Bundy as a coach. Joyner Castillo, Jathan Juarez, and Kieran Sargeant are among the young Academy products who have credited Bundy during their time in the Dynamo organization. Juarez credited Bundy last preseason for having him ready to train with the Dynamo, saying, “this preseason, for it being my first time I really enjoyed every moment of it. I took it all in. As one of my Academy coaches, Kenny (Bundy) said, always be ready for your opportunities. That’s what I did, I was ready and I felt like I did really well throughout the preseason.”

Additionally, Bundy’s familiarity within the organization could make him an ideal head coach for the Dynamo reserve affiliate. A familiar face among the young players in the organization, Bundy will be taking the reins of the reserve affiliate that will hopefully be an opportunity for those same young players to get more experience and playing time on their ascent to Major League Soccer level.