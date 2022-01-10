Breakfast Links - January 10, 2022

Welcome to another edition of the Breakfast Links. Let’s have an awesome week!

Houston

It looks like the Dynamo are about to splash some cash on a South American number 9 (it’s a whole new world!) Lester Gretsch reports that Sebastian Ferreira will be in town this week to finalize his contract. I don’t know about you but I’m really looking forward to seeing this kid play. (Also, shout out to Lester who is taking a new job with Spring ISD. Lester has been a huge help to me going back to when he worked for the Dynamo and is a great guy. All the best, Lester!)

Sebastian Ferreira will arrive in Houston this week and sign his contract with the Dynamo, per @LesterDeportes. Here are Ferreira's numbers in comparison to Mauro Manotas and Maxi Urruti (via @fbref) pic.twitter.com/hzwOti5bNP — Dynamo Theory (@dynamotheory) January 9, 2022

Teenage Hadebe and Zimbabwe begin their Africa Cup of Nations this morning. Darwin Ceren and Adalberto Carrasquilla are also on national team duty this month. The Dynamo will report for training camp in Houston later this month as well.

Make sure to check out the Dynamo Theory podcast if you haven’t already. Our latest episode is now out everywhere you get your podcasts.

MLS

Toronto FC made the splash of the offseason, making the acquisition of Italy international Lorenzo Insigne official. Insigne will join Major League Soccer this summer and TFC will be counting on him to make a huge impact based on the money they are giving him.

Real Salt Lake playmaker Albert Rusnak announced that he is leaving the club but his new destination is still unknown. There have been reports that he was heading to Seattle Sounders, or LA Galaxy, or even overseas. Seattle looks to be his destination now but we await official word.

The MLS SuperDraft is tomorrow and the Dynamo have the 4th pick in the first round. You can watch the draft starting with the pre-show at 1:30 central on mlssoccer.com and the league’s social media accounts.

Around the World

English Premier League teams turned to FA Cup matches this weekend. Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City moved to the next round but Arsenal were stunned by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Angel Correa scored this worldie for Atletico Madrid. Seriously, just watch this goal.

Angel Correa goes full on Space X to score a mindbending goal from midfield pic.twitter.com/TjZyLMKruE — roger bennett (@rogbennett) January 9, 2022

Juventus pulled off a stunning comeback to take down Roma 4-3. Roma led 3-1 in the 69th minute but Jose Mourinho’s men collapsed. Juve scored in the 70th, 72nd, and 77th minutes to take the lead and would go on for the win.