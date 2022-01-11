Houston Dynamo select Thor Ulfarsson in first round of MLS SuperDraft

The Houston Dynamo selected forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson from Duke University with the 4th pick in today’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The Icelander scored 15 goals this season for the Blue Devils.

A Generation adidas player, Ulfarsson was a named first team All-American by multiple outlets. In his native Iceland, Ulfarsson began playing with the club Breidablik at age 6 and earned a place on the club’s U23 squad from 2017-20 as a teenager.

Ulfarsson is an out and out number 9, a position that the Dynamo are very thin at. With this draft pick and the rumored signing of Sebastian Ferreira, the forward position just got a huge upgrade. With Paulo Nagamura likely playing a 4-3-3, the center forward position will be key.

Ulfarsson went viral during this year’s NCAA Tournament when he scored the winning goal against UCLA and then taunted the Bruins’ goalkeeper. One of the UCLA players then shoved him down and got sent off.