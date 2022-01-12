Jose Bizama returns to Chile, joins Club Deportivo Palestino

Jose Bizama only played 90 minutes during the 2021 season, starting his only appearance in a blowout loss against the Colorado Rapids. He was with the Houston Dynamo for three seasons, but only managed to make 14 total appearances, as Bizama now has signed with Club Deportivo Palestino in Santiago, Chile.

¡José Bizama se viste de tricolor!❤️



El defensor de 27 años se suma a Palestino para los desafíos del 2022



¡Bienvenido, Biza!#VamosPalestino pic.twitter.com/qQIyjM4Z51 — Club Deportivo Palestino (@CDPalestinoSADP) January 10, 2022

Regarding his arrival to La Cisterna, the playing grounds for Palestino, Bizama commented “It is a great club I know and has always had my admiration. It’s a good step for me and I hope to be able to help the group and the coaching staff to meet their goals this year.”

Bizama arrived in Houston during the 2019 summer transfer window from C.D. Huachipato. He had just recently broken into the Chilean national soccer team and was in great form. However, shortly after starting his tenure with the Dynamo, he was plagued by injury. In 2020, he was poised to overtake the starting right-back position but a couple days before the start of the season, Bizama fractured his foot. The break in play because of the pandemic benefited Bizama since he was able to get healthy before restarting play, but he was just not able to find his form and favor with the previous coaching staff.

Last season, after sitting the bench early in the season, he was loaned out to Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship where his playing time was limited and again Jose looked to have lost confidence after such a promising start in America.