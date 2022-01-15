Dynamo announce preseason schedule featuring 8 matches

The Houston Dynamo announced their preseason schedule today featuring eight matches in a number of locations. Players will report to preseason in Houston tomorrow for entrance exams and then take to the field under new head coach Paulo Nagamura two days later on Tuesday, January 18.

Below is the schedule of matches the Dynamo will play this preseason as they prepare for the 2022 season. (all times central)

January 29 - v Houston Dynamo 2 - 10 AM at Houston Sports Park in Houston, Texas

February 2 - v Real Salt Lake - 12 PM at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona

February 5 - v Colorado Rapids - 5 PM at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona

February 8 - v El Paso Locomotive - 1 PM at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona

February 8 - v Phoenix Rising FC - 3 PM at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona

February 12 - v Austin FC - 6 PM at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas

February 16 - v Toronto FC - 12 PM in Austin, Texas

February 19 - v FC Dallas - 6 PM at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Nagamura and the new coaching staff have an important preseason ahead as they look to implement new tactics and find the best fits for the players on the squad. There will also be more players joining training camp soon and the team now had Dynamo 2 with a roster to fill as well. This will definitely be a preseason to watch for Dynamo fans.