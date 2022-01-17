Breakfast Links - January 17, 2022

As the season creeps closer, we bring you yet another edition of breakfast links.

Houston

The Dynamo recently announced eight preseason games, where new head coach Paulo Nagamura will get to show off his new squad. The fixture include matches against Houston Dynamo 2, Colorado Rapids, Austin FC and FC Dallas. Players arrived in Houston yesterday for preseason camp which begins tomorrow.

MLS

Inter Miami CF continued to make off-season moves, signing Jamaican defender Damion Lowe. The contract for the 28 year old run through 2023, with a club option for the 2024 season.

Former Orlando City SC player Nani had an instant impact in his first match with Venezia, assisting on the side’s equalizer just a minute after coming on in the 72nd minute.

72' Nani subs on to make his Venezia debut

73' Nani assist ️



It didn't take long for Nani to make an impact pic.twitter.com/fyhF6OXn8Y — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 16, 2022

Around the world

Manchester City have likely run off with the 2021-2022 Premier League title, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points after beating now third place Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday. Elsewhere in England, West Ham dropped a much needed win against Leeds to keep Arsenal within one game behind them for fourth place.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to win the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Madrid was led by a 38th minute Luka Modric goal and a 58th minute Karim Benzema penalty.

In a huge upset at the Africa Cup of Nations, Equatorial Guinea defeated defending champs Algeria 1-0. The 2019 champions saw their 35 match unbeaten streak ended and now sit at the bottom of Group E, failing to score any points in their first two matches.