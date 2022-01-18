Official: Houston Dynamo announce signing of Paraguyan striker Sebastian Ferreira

Houston Dynamo FC have officially announced the signing of Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira from Libertad in Paraguay. Ferreira, who turns 24 next month, joins the Dynamo as a Designated Player. Ferreira’s signing is the most expensive player signing in Houston Dynamo FC history. He has scored 27 goals in 54 games for Libertad since joining the club in 2020.

Houston General Manager Pat Onstad said ““Sebastian is a high-potential attacker with an impressive scoring record in South America and LigaMX. He also possesses the tenacity and selflessness that we are looking for in Houston Dynamo FC players. Our top priority this offseason was to sign a forward who can be a difference maker and it’s a huge credit to Ted Segal and the rest of the ownership group to provide us the resources to make the largest player acquisition in club history.”

The young Paraguayan striker had a spell in LigaMX with Morelia (now Mazatlan) before moving to Libertad. The Asuncion native has played in Paraguay’s U-17, U-20, and U-23 national teams but hasn’t earned a cap for the senior team yet.

“Very excited to join the Club, grateful for the vote of confidence from the technical staff and it shows that I have grown as a player and have made an impact on the field,” Ferreira said. “You could tell from the tone and professionalism from our first meeting, this is an ambitious club and as a player you want to be a part of that. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to represent the Club.”

For so many years Dynamo fans have seen clubs around Major League Soccer spend big money on lethal attacking players from South America. The new regime in Houston is making its priorities known by bringing the Dynamo in to this “era” of MLS and splashing cash on a big goal scorer. These are the kind of moves that good teams make, teams that are tired of being in last place, teams that want to appease a fan base that for so long has had nothing to hang its hats on. Fans have begged for years to get a player like Ferreira, to spend money for once, and it has finally happened. This should make everyone excited about what this new era of Houston Dynamo FC might be.

The Dynamo have their big money number nine, how do you feel? Let us know in the comments below.