Breakfast Links - January 19, 2022

Welcome to another edition of the Breakfast Links. How we feeling now Dynamo fans?!

Houston

The Dynamo finally made the Sebastian Ferreira signing official on Tuesday. Ferreira is now the most expensive signing in club history, a true sign of what owner Ted Segal is looking to do in Houston. Ferreira met the media today and is very excited to join the Dynamo and what is being built here. “We were talking on Monday, they told me about the project,” Ferreira said. “I really liked the idea because the club is undergoing reconstruction. I hope I can help, the club wants to return to that top tier in the league, it is very ambitious. I hope to respond to the confidence they are giving me, return all that on the pitch with goals.”

The Dynamo also acquired an international roster spot for this season in a trade with San Jose. General Manager Pat Onstad made it clear that the teams wasn’t done with Ferreira. When asked if this signing sent a message that more big signings are coming, Onstad said, “there’s no question mark. We’ll bring more. Now’s the time to get back to work. It’s nice to get one over the line. We had a nice meal last night with Seba (Ferreira) and his agents, but at this stage now it’s focus and move forward and try to make this team better. We have the support from ownership to do that and now it’s up to myself and the rest of our group to make sure that we make the right choices and bring the right players aboard.”

The Dash announced the signing of goalkeeper Ella Dederick to a two-year contract. Dederick’s rights were acquired earlier this offseason in a trade with OL Reign. The California native joins Jane Campbell and Lindsey Harris as the goalkeepers currently on the roster.

Make sure to check out the Dynamo Theory podcast if you haven’t already. We have a few new episodes out for you including a chat with Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodriguez. Check it out everywhere you get your podcasts.

MLS

FC Dallas signed a Ferreira to a Designated Player contract on Tuesday as well. Homegrown player David Ferreira became the club’s newest DP. In true FC Dallas fashion, the club originally spelled his name wrong when announcing the deal. Of course, the Dynamo couldn’t let that slide.

Damn there really is only one Ferreira in Texas, huh https://t.co/YDJEtvvPYr pic.twitter.com/ns4jisopwh — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 19, 2022

Keeping with the Texas theme of today’s Breakfast Links, Austin FC also announced a Designated Player signing this week. Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia became the Verde & Black’s newest signing, joining Major League Soccer from Deportivo Cali.

The Seattle Sounders brought Kelyn Rowe back to his hometown club for the 2022 season. Rowe is the first of what is expected to be a flurry of moves with new contracts for Will Bruin and Alex Roldan among others set to be announced soon.

Rest of the World

Rafa Benitez is out as manager at Everton. The Toffees are looking for their sixth full time manager in six seasons and some big names are being linked to the job. Former star players turned managers Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney are set to be interviewed for the job at Everton.

With his current contract winding down, Liverpool star Mohammed Salah will certainly be in high demand if he hits the open market. The Reds are keen to lock up their star talisman with manager Jurgen Klopp saying, “there are, I think, enough reasons for being pretty positive. Good conversations’ — that’s what I could say. These things take time. Nobody has to worry. It’s just the situation.”