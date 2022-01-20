Meet the new guys: Sebastian Ferreira

Previous Club: Club Libertad (Paraguay)

Acquired by: Signed from Club Libertad for a reported near $4.5 million fee

Position: Forward

Looking at the depth chart, it was only a matter of time before a striker was to be added to the Houston Dynamo. Both General Manager Pat Onstad and Head Coach Paulo Nagamura mentioned the possibility of bringing in a South American number 9 and the wait is over. Sebas, as he goes by, is the first big splash in Ted Segal’s new era with a new group of coaches and technical staff.

The Asuncion native played his youth soccer with Club Olimpia, who is the winningest club in the Paraguayan Primera Division. It is reported that he scored over 130 goals during his time in the El Decano academy. He made his senior debut with Olimpia in 2016 against Deportivo Tachira in a Copa Libertadores fixture. After a year and a half with Olimpia, Ferreira was loaned out to the Paraguayan second tier side, Independiente. He appeared in 30 matches and scored 15 goals with that club.

That success landed him in LigaMX with Monarcas Morelia (now Mazatlan FC). Transfermarkt reported that Monarcas paid a $2.27 million fee for the young Paraguayan in the summer of 2018. Ferreira would go on to appear in a total of 52 games, netting 16 goals and assisting on 4 occasions which includes Copa MX, LigaMX regular season and playoff matches. Morelia Monarcas was relocated to Mazatlan after the LigaMX’s Clausura 2020.

In 2020, Sebastian returned to Paraguay, this time with Club Libertad. Ferreira found much success with the Gumarelo, quickly scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances in his first season back in Asuncion. He was bought by the club after an initial loan spell for a reported $4.08 million. Sebas finished his tenure with Libertad on a high note by winning the 2021 Apertura title. He earned 2 league top scorer titles during his time with the club. Ferreira recorded a total of 34 goals and 10 assists during 78 matches that include the Paraguayan Primera Division, Copa Sudamericana, and Libertadores.

What does he bring to the Dynamo?

Ferreira, 23, will bring plenty of scoring potential to a club that needs it. Even though the club paid a hefty fee for his services, he will have to compete with young Thor Ulfarsson for the starting position. Sebas is an agile number 9, who isn’t afraid to turn forward after receiving the ball and taking on defenders. He can score in many ways and works hard to open up space to create attacking possibilities. He comes from winning titles both collectively and individually, that mentality is what will be most important to bring to the club.

Will Sebastian Ferreira be the star designated player that the fans have been hoping for? Let us know your thoughts.