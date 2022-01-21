Breakfast Links - January 21, 2022

You made it to the Friday edition of breakfast links. Let’s take a look at what’s going on in the world of the most beautiful sport. This is a quick one so you can go and enjoy the the rest of the articles on DynamoTheory.com.

Houston

A new partnership has been established. Fubo Gaming - Part of the fuboTV family - has become the exclusive Sports Betting Partner for the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash. With this, Fubo Gaming was granted market access by HDFC in Texas, pending the passage of legislation (because you know, politics). Also the fuboTV logo will be featured on the training tops for the 2022 season.

BUT - what does the Club get in return?

This is one of the largest club deals in @MLS history:



- $10M signing bonus

- $1M/year in marketing pre-legislation

- $15M bonus if Texas legalizes by granting teams licenses

- $15M/year for next 10 years (this is $7.5M in marketing and $7.5M guarantee of net gaming revenue) https://t.co/YDECsZ4uLL — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) January 20, 2022

Also, are you a student and love the Dynamo? The club has announced a new ticket promotion that benefits all those students that want to cheer on the Orange at a low, low price.

MLS

A transfer ready to break MLS records is on the brink of becoming a reality. Paul Arriola, the winger for the USMNT, might be making his way down to Texas. With experience in Liga MX and even some time with Swansea City in England’s Championship, wherever he ends up will be lucky to get a player like him on their roster.

Matt Turner, the New England Revolution’s 27 year old goalkeeper, could be making the jump to the Premier League. Arsenal has submitted a transfer offer for the USMNT starter. Could we be seeing a new Zack Steffen story play out this transfer window?

Rest of the World

The African champs are going home after the first round at the Africa Cup of Nations. Three games without a win is sending Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, who had no goals or assists to his name, and the national team of Algeria out of the tournament after the group stage.

In England the second semifinal of the EFL Carabao Cup was played on Thursday. Liverpool traveled to London to face Arsenal for the second leg and despite Arsenal having a decent game and a pretty good first half, Liverpool had two great chances to grab the victory. A good collective play with a great solo run by Diogo Jota put the Reds on top in the first half. Then a beautiful pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold and an even more amazing chip by Jota sealed the win for Liverpool. Chelsea, who was waiting for the winner now knows exactly what awaits for them for this Cup Final.

Now go on and enjoy a cold weekend. Stay warm and don't forget to Hold It Down and Keep it Forever Orange.