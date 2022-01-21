Rumor: Houston Dynamo interested in Ukrainian international Marlos

The busy offseason for the Houston Dynamo and their new leadership has added another rumor today with a report that the club is interested in Ukrainian international and former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Marlos. The club also acquired an international roster slot in a trade earlier this week.

After speaking with some within the MLS, Marlos may be heading to Houston Dynamo to play for new Brazilian coach Paulo Nagamura. Both Marlos & Nagamura crossed paths in the São Paulo system in their youth. https://t.co/dHZE5vVhkw — GS7 (@GS7_89) January 21, 2022

Marlos’ contract with the Ukrainian club ended in December and he is currently a free agent without a club. The Dynamo could use help on the wings and Marlos played a lot of right wing at the club level. The Brazilian born attacker turns 34 in June but has an impressive resumé.

Marlos scored 74 goals and added 65 assists in 287 appearances at Shakhtar Donetsk. He made 40 UEFA Champions League appearances and 42 Europa League appearances. Born in Brazil, he became a naturalized citizen of the Ukraine and made 26 appearances for their national team.

A player of his age may put some fans off but it also shows the club is interested in winning right away. His relationship with new head coach Paulo Nagamura also is interesting because you would imagine he would want to come to Major League Soccer and play hard for his friend and former colleague, and not just collect a payday in the United States as some players have done before in the league.

How do you feel about the possibility of Marlos changing his Shakhtar orange for Houston orange? Would you be ok with him on a Designated Player contract or only if he can be acquired with TAM? Lets u know in the comments.