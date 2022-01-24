Boniek Garcia joins CD Olimpia

After spending ten seasons with the Houston Dynamo, Oscar Boniek García is returning home to CD Olimpia. The veteran saw his playing time reduced the last couple of seasons with the club he signed with in 2012.

In 2021, Houston Dynamo fans were shocked to spot the always smiling Boni, starting at center back at the start of the season due to injuries on the back line. That “team first” mentality and playing where the coach asked him to play is what made Boniek so special for the fans and made him a man of great professionalism.

He vuelto! Gracias al club y a la afición nuevamente por la confianza, VOY A DARLO TODO ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EuBF59zSKg — Boniek Garcia (@boniek1426) January 22, 2022

Boniek’s contract was up in December and the club wanted to keep him in Houston as part of the staff, however, the Honduran felt that his playing days weren’t over. The 37-year-old made his return to his first club, CD Olimpia, official over the weekend. Boniek leaves the Dynamo with a total of 266 appearances, 16 goals and 41 assists that include MLS regular season and playoff matches, US Open Cup, and CONCACAF Champions League. During his time in Houston he helped the Dynamo win the 2012 MLS Eastern Conference and the 2018 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup trophies.

Boniek García will always be Forever Orange!