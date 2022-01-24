Breakfast Links - January 24, 2022

It’s Monday which means time for another Breakfast Links. Here we go.

Houston

With the first scrimmage against Houston Dynamo 2 this coming weekend, the Dynamo are looking to make good on the promise to bring in ‘more’ key signings for the Dynamo prior to the season. The first rumor after Sebastian Ferreira’s record signing is involving Ukrainian international Marlos. The Marlos rumors come after the Dynamo acquired an international spot from San Jose earlier last week. The 33 year old has made appearances in Ukraine’s Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Ukrainian cup.

The Dynamo have two players called up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers window — Adalberto Carrasquilla for Panama, as well as Darwin Ceren for El Salvador.

We will have more later this morning on El Presidente, Boniek Garcia signing with CD Olimpia.

MLS

As other teams move to improve their sides prior to the season starting, the Philadelphia Union have been linked with Danish striker Mikael Uhre, with the Union intending to bring him on as a Designated Player. In 123 appearances for Danish club Brøndby IF, the striker has scored 48 times.

While some teams are looking to bring players in, the Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned midfielder Janio Bikel to Italian Serie B side LR Vicenza through June 30, 2022, with an option to buy. The midfielder started 39 times over the last two seasons.

The USMNT begin another round of World Cup qualifiers, with upcoming matches against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras. Only six teams, Austin FC, Minnesota United FC, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, don’t have any players selected to national teams for the upcoming games in this World Cup qualifier window.

Around the world

A 93rd minute goal for Manchester United saw them move back into a Champions League place, moving Premier League rival West Ham down to fifth in the table.

Arsenal are closer to signing Juventus player Arthur Melo on loan, after negotiating the length of the loan. After previously asking for a six month loan, reports say Arsenal have now agreed to a potential 18 month loan from the Italian side.

After a hectic two months for the Premier League, the English league is now finishing up the last matches before the international break. The break allows teams backlogged with matches due to COVID-19 to now rest and prepare for the rest of the season, with teams looking to come within striking distance of dominant Manchester City.