Breakfast Links - January 26, 2022

Hey, Mike! Guess what day it is! What day is it MIke? HUMPD… It’s BREAKFAST LINKS DAY!!!

Let’s take a look a some stories in the soccer world.

Houston

In a press conference yesterday, Houston Dynamo FC head coach Paulo Nagamura indirectly put the Mateo Bajamich’s rumors to rest about his departure on loan this season by stating the following:

“The club leadership is on that… he (Mateo) hasn’t reported here with the first team, this topic is probably for Pat and Asher”

Now as we approach the end of the month and the friendlies are closer and closer let us wait and let Pat and Asher do their magic in the front office. In the meanwhile enjoy these pieces from the Dynamo Theory team about what we expect from our current guys in the roster, starting with Zarek Valentin.

In the air of being transparent with the fans and Houstonians, the Dynamo will have a busy week ahead as they roll-out a new initiative, “2022 Kickoff Week”. The club will host five days of online interactive events with players, coaches, and Dynamo Alumni.

MLS

Another US youth international is making his way to Germany. Kevin Paredes of DC United will be traveling to VfL Wolfsburg soon to get his medicals done and complete the transfer. The deal is reportedly worth a little over $7 million and US fans will be excited to see another player from MLS make the jump across the pond to take his talents to Europe.

The USMNT is back on the hunt to secure a spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It’s crazy to think that we are months away from a World Cup!!! The Stars and Stripes will be hosting El Salvador at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field Thursday night. This is the time for the US to use that home field advantage to secure the three points and solidify themselves among the top positions in the table.

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup has confirmed all the teams participating in this year’s edition. The 2022 edition will see a record breaking number of 103 teams fighting for the domestic crown. The 107th edition of the legendary cup will kick off on March 22th after 2 years of standby due to the pandemic. You can watch all the games on ESPN+ as part of their 4 year deal with the company.

Around the World

A nasty head to head collision had everyone worried when Sadio Mane, the Senegal international and Liverpool star, went to fight for a 50/50 ball in the air with Vozinha, Cape Verde’s and AEL Limassol goalkeeper. Vozinha was shown a red card after the play, but I think everyone just wanted both players to be safe and the card was an after thought at that point. Mane then scored a banger minutes after. We are happy both players are doing better.

Manchester United have completed a loan move to have forward Anthony Martial make the move to Spanish side Sevilla FC. Looking for more minutes, the striker expressed the desire to have a chance at a new club and Rojiblancos, who currently sit in 2nd place, 4 points away from table leader Real Madrid, seems to be that chance to get the desired first team minutes. Martial looks to have an amazing chance to earn caps and goals in this World Cup year as he tries to secure a spot in the English roster.