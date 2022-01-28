Report: Dynamo signing US youth international Brooklyn Raines

Reports surfaced last night about the Houston Dynamo signing US youth international Brooklyn Raines. MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert has now reported on Raines signing with Houston.

Sources: Houston Dynamo will sign US youth international midfielder Brooklyn Raines. Previously with Barca Academy in AZ and El Paso in USL Championship. Dynamo acquired his homegrown rights from Real Salt Lake.



Raines, 16, is a d-mid. Trained with RB Salzburg this winter. pic.twitter.com/A8VZotpApZ — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 28, 2022

Raines recently trained with RB Salzburg in Austria. The defensive midfielder came up in the Barcelona Academy and spent time in the USL Championship with El Paso Locomotive. He is said to be a very tenacious midfielder who is solid in possession with the ability to also get forward in to the attack. Raines joined the Barca Academy in 2018, and has earned call-ups with the USMNT U-15 team in 2019. Houston will acquire his MLS rights from Real Salt Lake in order to make the signing.

This signing is a huge sign on what the new Dynamo regime is looking at. Bringing in a highly touted youth player is a big move for the club and its future. Raines will likely spend time at Houston Dynamo 2 but we will find out more about the club’s plans when the signing is announced.