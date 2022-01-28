Mateo Bajamich leaves Houston Dynamo, joins CA Huracan

After a few weeks of speculation that he would be leaving the Dynamo officially announced the loan of Mateo Bajamich to CA Huracan. Bajamich leaves Houston on a year-long loan with 2 options to buy, with the possibility of Huracan purchasing the Argentine in July or in December before the loan runs out.

Bajamich was brought in to Houston by former general manager Matt Jordan in October of 2020 from Instituto, for a reported transfer fee of $1.2 million. Bajamich stayed with La Gloria until January 2021. Even though many questioned the acquisition of Mateo due to the price tag paid for a player in the second division, both the former general manager and former head coach hyped the fans on Bajamich’s potential.

Mateo never looked to adjust to the Major League Soccer or to life in Houston. The young Argentine appeared in 9 matches, starting in 1 of them. He only played 134 minutes in total, tallying 1 assist and 3 scoring attempts. Mateo’s time with the Houston Dynamo seems to have come to an end. With Bajamich leaving the Dynamo now have 27 players on the roster for the 2022 season.