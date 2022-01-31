Breakfast Links - January 31, 2022

We made it to Monday and the last day of January. MLS and NWSL seasons are that much closer. Time for another edition of the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Dynamo kicked off preseason Saturday with a scrimmage against their MLS NEXT Pro team Houston Dynamo 2. Only part of the match was open to media so we don’t know much about what happened, but it is good to see the guys back out there getting up to speed.

Houston midfielder Darwin Ceren scored in stoppage time to help El Salvador finish off a 2-0 victory in World Cup Qualifying against Honduras. Ceren came off the bench in the second half and provided the finishing touch to his country’s three points.

Another Dynamo midfielder, Adalberto Carrasquilla, continued his fine form for his country, helping Panama come from behind for a 3-2 win against Jamaica in qualifying. Carrasquilla came off late in the second half but his solid play during this international window should give Dynamo fans some renewed hope going in to the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

MLS

Ezequiel Barco had high expectations when he joined MLS and Atlanta United. Now Barco is leaving the Georgia club, but he is not off to Europe for a big transfer fee as many expected when he first signed. The Argentine playmaker is heading back to his home country, signing with River Plate on loan for the 2022 season.

Former US soccer legend Clint Dempsey was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Texan got the call in his first year of eligibility. Dempsey was surprised with the news while serving as a studio analyst for the Canada-USMNT game.

Around the World

The US Men’s National Team suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Canada in a game pitting the top 2 teams in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. Cyle Larin scored early for the home side and Sam Adekugbe finished things off in stoppage time. Gregg Berhalter’s side now sits on 18 points from 10 matches, good for second place and level on points with Mexico. The USMNT is just a point ahead of fourth place Panama, a place that will go to a playoff to advance to the World Cup in Qatar.

Christian Ericksen has returned to the sport, signing with English Premier league side Brentford FC. The Dane has not played since suffering cardiac arrest on the field at this past summer’s Euros. Hopefully, Ericksen can stay healthy and have a very successful return to soccer!