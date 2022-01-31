Dash re-sign midfielder Bri Visalli

Today, the Houston Dash and midfielder Bri Visalli agreed to terms on a new one-year contract. The 26-year old has appeared in 28 games since debuting with the club in 2020.

Visalli played collegiately at Pepperdine University and then was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars, but only featured for their reserves team. She then went overseas to continue her professional playing career. The San Jose, California native played in the FA Women’s Super League for West Ham United in 2018 and Birmingham City in 2019. She helped West Ham reach the FA Cup Final against Manchester City and came into the game as a second half substitute.

Visalli signed with the Dash in May of 2020, ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup, where Houston won its first NWSL title. With Visalli re-joining the team, the Dash now have 23 players under contract for the 2022 season. The NWSL preseason is set to begin tomorrow, February 1, pending a new contract between the players and the league.