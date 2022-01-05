Breakfast Links - January 5, 2022

Welcome to another edition of the Breakfast Links, your new favorite thing to read in the mornings!

Houston

Paulo Nagamura was officially announced and introduced to the media at a press conference (more on this on Dynamo Theory this afternoon) held at PNC Stadium yesterday. “This is a magnificent opportunity. Ownership and club leadership are committed to building a team that will truly make our fans proud. I am thankful that Ted Segal, Lyle Ayes, John Walker and Pat Onstad entrusted me with this role at a turning point for the club,” Nagamura said. “As a player, I watched Pat and previous Dynamo teams lift MLS Cups, win conference championships, and I understand the responsibility that comes with this role. That is the bar, and I will work tirelessly to help the Dynamo return to the top tier of MLS.”

The Dynamo also announced Asher Mendelsohn as the first technical director in the club history. Mendelsohn will work closely with Onstad in setting the overall strategy for the club’s soccer operations. Nagamura and Onstad, both mentioned finalizing negotiations with assistant coaches that should be announced soon as well. Now, with the main staff in place, roster moves should commence as the season will be here before we know it.



MLS

The last coaching opening, besides the Dynamo. was filled when LAFC hired USMNT legend Steve Cherundolo. Steve comes from coaching LAFC’s USL affiliate Las Vegas Lights. “Timing is everything,” Cherundolo said. “Both sides need to be wanting the same thing at the same time, that doesn’t happen very often. I feel in my coaching career, I’ve taken deliberate steps towards this goal. Taking my time, learning this trade from the ground up. I feel very prepared and ready to go.”

Not everything is sunny in Miami, as Inter Miami loaned midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX’s C.F. Monterrey. “This loan gives the club more options to continue managing our roster,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We are working tirelessly to acquire the right players that will help us attain our objectives moving forward. We’re glad to have found an opportunity for Rodolfo to continue developing in Mexico and wish him well during his loan.”

Around the World

Is the EPL title race over? Manchester City has been in great form and look to be running away with first place. Chances seem low of anyone dethroning them atop of the table, so the question is who will make the top four and grab a Champion’s League spot?

With the winter transfer market opening up, teams all over the world are trying to bolster their squads. Everton is one of the teams who are investing in young talent by signing Nathan Patterson. The young right back has chosen to wear the number previously worn by Everton legend Leighton Baines, and other greats before him.