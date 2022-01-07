Kit and Bone Houston themed Lightning Sunrise jersey dropping tomorrow

The folks at Kit and Bone have done it again. If you’ve been on social media this week and you’re a Dynamo/Dash fan, you have probably seen that Kit and Bone is releasing a Houston inspired shirt. Houston will be the first MLS-inspired shirt of the year. The Lightning Sunrise jerseys will go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, at 8 AM UK time, which is 2 AM our time here in Houston.

We talked to the Kit and Bone team about the shirt they’ve made for Houston.

AN ICON REBORN Inspired by the Tequila Sunrise pattern which is synonymous with sport in Houston. We’ve put our stamp on that iconic look by remixing it with our famous lightning strike logo to create a retro future classic, that takes you straight to football heaven. FAN FIRST DESIGN All of our football shirts are created with fans in mind. They are a regular cut, giving a great fit for all body types. Our soft moisture wicking fabric will keep you cool wherever you choose to support your team. The patterns and our logos are sublimated into fabric and finished with heat-pressed vinyl skull crest, this gives the shirt that authentic soccer jersey look and feel while retaining all the comfort of a casual tee. Basically it’s the perfect shirt for fans who like to do football on their terms. SHIRT SPEC AND ORDERING Fit: Regular/Straight Cut - Fits to size Sizes S-3XL available. This shirt will be available to pre-order from January 8th to 16th, 2022. Our shirts are made here in the UK and orders will ship from February 14th, 2022.

There will be two versions of the shirt available. The Icon Edition is for those who like their shirts to have a clean and classic look.

The Full Works Edition is for fans who want their shirts with everything. The Full Works edition is finished with two heat pressed sleeve patches and is customizable with a name and number. It features an orange edit of their league shield and a new version of the skull flag patch.

You can get your jersey starting tomorrow at 8 AM UK time (or when you wake up) using this link.