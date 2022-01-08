 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Houston Dynamo signing Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira

A South American number 9 could be coming to Houston soon.

By Dustyn Richardson and Rudy Segura
Red Bull Bragantino v Libertad - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2021 Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

There are multiple reports this morning that the Dynamo are signing Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira from Libertad in Paraguay. Ferreira, who turns 23 or 24 next month depending on which websites you read, is a right-footed center forward. He has scored 27 goals in 54 games for Libertad since joining the club in 2020.

The president of Libertad, Ruben Di Tore called the sale “the most important transfer in the history of the Libertad club.”

The young Paraguayan striker had a spell in LigaMX with Morelia (now Mazatlan). Ferreira seems to be an agile number 9 and looks to resemble NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos. The Asuncion native has played in Paraguay’s U-17, U-20, and U-23 national teams but hasn’t earned a cap for the senior team yet.

Paraguayans have had success in Major League Soccer in recent years, most notably Miguel Almiron at Atlanta United. Almiron was later sold to Newcastle United in the English Premier League for a MLS record transfer fee.

We will have more information on this potential move as we get more details.

