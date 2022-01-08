Report: Houston Dynamo signing Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira

There are multiple reports this morning that the Dynamo are signing Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira from Libertad in Paraguay. Ferreira, who turns 23 or 24 next month depending on which websites you read, is a right-footed center forward. He has scored 27 goals in 54 games for Libertad since joining the club in 2020.

Ruben Di Tore #Libertad "Están avanzadas las negociaciones con un club de la MLS. No puedo dar detalles de la operación falta la firma final, hay un principio de acuerdo" sobre la ida de Sebastian Ferreira al Houston Dynamo de la MLS #AM1080 — Fútbol a lo Grande (@FALG1080am) January 8, 2022

The president of Libertad, Ruben Di Tore called the sale “the most important transfer in the history of the Libertad club.”

The young Paraguayan striker had a spell in LigaMX with Morelia (now Mazatlan). Ferreira seems to be an agile number 9 and looks to resemble NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos. The Asuncion native has played in Paraguay’s U-17, U-20, and U-23 national teams but hasn’t earned a cap for the senior team yet.

Another Paraguayan is set to join MLS as sources tell me that 22-year-old forward Sebastián Ferreira is off to join Houston Dynamo from Club Libertad.



Ferreira scored 34 goals in 78 games in all competitions for the Gumerelo in the last two years. #HoldItDown #transfers ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1133V3Bpqv — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) January 8, 2022

Paraguayans have had success in Major League Soccer in recent years, most notably Miguel Almiron at Atlanta United. Almiron was later sold to Newcastle United in the English Premier League for a MLS record transfer fee.

We will have more information on this potential move as we get more details.