Darwin Ceren and Adalberto Carrasquilla called up for national team duty

Darwin Ceren and Adalberto Carrasquilla have both been called up to their respective national teams’ January camps. Ceren and Carrasquilla had a busy 2021 playing for their nation, since El Salvador and Panama were part of the 2021 Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier this week, La Selecta released the players that Hugo Perez has called up for the next round of World Cup qualifiers against the United States, Honduras, and Canada. Ceren, who recently received a contract extension with Houston, is 5 caps away from breaking El Salvador’s record of most appearances. La Selecta sit in 7th place in the CONCACAF Octagonal and are in an uphill battle to make the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Yesterday, the Panamanian Football Federation released the list of players being called up by their coach Thomas Christiansen for a friendly against Peru. Carrasquilla has been training with his former team Tauro FC during the offseason break to stay in shape and be ready for the upcoming qualifiers. The match against Peru is the day after when the Houston Dynamo players start preseason. In an interview, Carrasquilla expressed that he hopes that the club and the national team can come to terms and give him permission to be able to compete against Peru before returning to Houston. Coco wants to be in form for the World Cup qualifiers, as Panama currently sit 4th, in the Octagonal which would put them in a playoff to appear in Qatar.