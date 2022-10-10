Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo ended the 2022 season with a 3-1 loss against the LA Galaxy Sunday evening at PNC Stadium. Sebastian Ferreira scored early to give the Dynamo a lead, but the visitors stormed back to grab all three points.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 1 – 3 LA Galaxy

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Danielle Chesky

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 21,284

Weather: 87 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (Corey Baird) 8’

LA: Riqui Puig (Samuel Grandsir) 31’

LA: Chicharito (Gastón Brugman) 32’

LA: Dejan Joveljic (Efrain Alvarez) 69’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

LA: Chicharito (caution; dissent) 17’

LA: Julian Araujo (caution; foul) 61’

HOU: Tim Parker (caution; dissent) 78’

HOU: Memo Rodriguez (caution; foul) 90+3’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Ethan Bartlow, Tim Parker (C), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera (Nelson Quiñones 78), Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Héctor Herrera 61); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 88), Corey Baird (Memo Rodriguez 61)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Sam Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Zeca, Darwin Cerén

Total shots: 6 (Sebas Ferreira 2)

Shots on goal: 4 (Sebas Ferreira 2)

Fouls: 13 (Tim Parker 3)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 1

Saves: 4 (Steve Clark 4)

LA Galaxy: Jonathan Bond; Raheem Edwards (Chase Gasper 77), Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibali, Julián Araujo; Riqui Puig, Gastón Brugman, Marco Delgado (Víctor Vázquez 73); Samuel Grandsir (Kévin Cabral 73), Chicharito (C) (Dejan Joveljic 66), Douglas Costa (Efraín Alvarez 66)

Unused substitutes: Jonathan Klinsmann, Kelvin Leerdam, Sacha Klejstan, Derrick Williams

Total shots: 21 (Chicharito 6)

Shots on goal: 7 (Dejan Joveljic 2)

Fouls: 7 (Seven players tied with 1)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 8

Saves: 3 (Jonathan Bond 3)

HOUSTON DYNAMO INTERIM HEAD COACH KENNY BUNDY

On what he takes from the time he had with the team:

“That question has been asked a lot. It’s really important. You know, not only do I want to be a head coach, but I think for me, and for the staff, I think it’s proven. It’s proven to us that we can do it, that we can be successful. It’s a microcosm of a season and I know that you can throw all the different things out there that it’s five games, we’re out of the playoffs, all these different things. My job for these five games was to gather momentum going into next year. It was to really show the fans that there is a group here that they can rally around, not that they hadn’t before. It was important with a coaching change that you changed the perception of the team. So, for me, my personal goals, they’re not always up to me, all I can do is use the opportunities given to me and grind as hard as I can. I say ‘I’ a lot in this, and I don’t like that. I speak for the staff. Because the effort that went into the last six weeks, it’s been outstanding, I wish they could all sit up here. Because for me to speak on their behalf is kind of doing a disservice to the work that they’ve done. So yeah, what happens next, those are decisions the club needs to make, and I have full faith in whatever decision they make, it’s going to be what’s right for the club. I’ve been here a long time, I believe in this place, I believe in this club. I trust whatever happens regardless of what happens here.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER HECTOR HERRERA (IN SPANISH)

Sobre cómo se siente tras este partido:

“En lo personal triste, por la temporada, por el partido de hoy. Creo que era una buena oportunidad de terminar bien en casa. Dándole una alegría a la gente y a nosotros mismos. También es un buen partido para ver lo que fuimos durante la temporada, será muy importante este tiempo que estaremos parados, que el club y los jugadores haga conciencia de lo que pasó esta temporada si queremos ser competitivos y pelear por cosas importantes en la MLS. Tenemos suficiente tiempo para prepararnos para la próxima temporada y hay que empezar desde mañana”.

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER TIM PARKER

On how he would recap the season:

“It’s disappointing. You want to continue to play. I think at this point in the season, sure, you are tired, it’s a long year, but you want to be the team that still has something to look forward to and more games to play. So, I think in that aspect not making the playoffs is very disappointing but the thing that we have to build on and obviously we want to remember is the last five games that we played. I think we played some pretty good soccer, some pretty good stuff in the last couple games and I think that that’s something that we want to build on going into the next year.”