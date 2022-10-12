Breakfast Links - October 12, 2022

It’s Wednesday and that means we’re back for another Breakfast Links. There is a lot going on in the world of soccer so let’s jump right in.

Houston

Have you heard? There's a soccer team in Houston going to the playoffs and we need to go out there and support them this upcoming Sunday. The Dash will be taking on the Kansas City Current this Sunday at 4 PM at PNC Stadium, have you gotten your ticket yet? You can literally get a ticket for SEVEN DOLLARS. Also, should we switch our name to DashTheory dot com? Let's all go out there and support the ladies as they make history in their first playoff appearance EVER.

Major League Soccer

Caleb Porter and the Columbus Crew have parted ways. As the season continues for some teams in the playoffs, the rest of the teams in Major League Soccer start their evaluation on coaches and players for 2023. With Porter leaving the Crew, it marks the end of an era for that organization, but which club (other than the Dynamo) should start thinking about closing a chapter and starting a new one? Leave them in the comments below and why.

Around The World

The USWNT seems to be having a rough time out in Europe. They were defeated last Friday by England 2-1, and yesterday they took on Spain in Pamplona and they were once again defeated, this time 2-0. The US women have suffered their first back to back defeats since 2001. Let’s just hope these were a few rocks on the road and they are able to pick back up.

Kylian Mbappe might be on his way of Paris St. Germain? The French star, just 5 months after signing a new contract with the Paris giant, seems to be looking to find a way out the club according to sources. It seems like promises were made to the young phenom and apparently he is not happy with the way the club is going and might be looking to make his way into the Blancos of Real Madrid. How would Mbappe do in the Spanish league?

The Champions League also took place yesterday, and here are some results:

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla

Milan 0-2 Chelsea

PSG 1-1 Benfica

Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid

Today we have some more matches to watch:

Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - 11:45 AM CT

Napoli v Ajax - 11:45 AM CT

Barcelona v Internazionale - 2:00 PM CT

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto - 2:00 PM CT

Rangers v Liverpool - 2:00 PM CT

Sporting CP v Marseille - 2:00 PM CT

Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt - 2:00 PM CT

Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - 2:00 PM CT

Finally, we can close out the night with some Liga MX Quaterfinals. Puebla will be hosting Club América, while Cruz Azul will take on Monterrey in the first leg. Tomorrow night the first leg of the other quarterfinals with Toluca hosting Santos, while Pachuca will travel to take on Tigres.

Lots of leagues are coming to an end, since this little tournament is coming up next month. Who's winning the World Cup? And why is it Messi? Y'all have a great Wednesday.