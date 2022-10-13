Fan Guide to Sunday’s Dash playoff game

The Houston Dash are hosting a playoff game Sunday at PNC Stadium. Not only is it the first home playoff game for the club, it’s the first playoff game of any kind. The club has already announced that the Dash single game attendance record will be broken with over 14,000 tickets now sold. If you don’t have tickets yet, take advantage of the 713 deal and be a part of history this weekend. The team is shooting for a sell-out of the match. If you’ve already got your tickets, here are some things that will be happening around and in PNC on Sunday for the match,

METRO is offering free rides to PNC Stadium on all rail lines with a ticket to the match. If you don’t feel like driving downtown and fighting the traffic, hop on one of the trains for a free ride. The Astros will be out of town this weekend so there will be no baseball traffic to deal with.

The Team Store at PNC Stadium will open at noon on Sunday to allow you to gear up before the game. The team store at the George R. Brown Convention Center will be open 1-6 PM Wednesday through Friday. The team store is on the ground floor of the convention center.

Gates should open into the stadium at 2:30. When you’re coming in to the stadium, the first 10,000 fans will get a Dash rally towel courtesy of Shell Energy. If you’ve seen the Astros playoff games, all the fans waving towels makes for a great scene and a great atmosphere. DJ Gracie Chavez will be performing on the concourse before the game, getting the fans ready before kickoff. Before you head to your seats, you’re also going to want to stop by the Autograph Alley between 3:15 and 3:45. Basketball and Houston Comet legend Sheryl Swoopes will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs. She will then head down to the field to lead the teams out.

Before the match kicks off, owner Ted Segal will be presenting a check to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The club committed to donate $1 from every single-game ticket purchased to support cancer research and programs. The donation is expected to exceed $75,000. Job well done to the Houston fans!

Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band will perform at halftime. If you haven’t seen them perform live, you’ll be in for a treat. They bring the energy from the moment they take the field.

If you’re bringing your kids to the game, there’s plenty for them to do as well. Diesel’s Corner, outside Section 222, will have face painting, balloon artists, and appearances by Diesel himself.

We say all this and we haven’t even mentioned the game itself happening on the field Sunday. We’ll have more information about that for you with previews and more in the coming days. If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, get on it. If you do have your tickets, plan on getting downtown early on Sunday and making it a big day as the Dash try and make even more history in 2022.