Breakfast Links - October 14, 2022

Breakfast links are my favorite on Friday, because it kinda kicks off the weekend. Let’s get right to it.

Houston

The Houston Dash will be hosting their first ever playoff match in club history this weekend. The front office has announced a record setting crowd to attend the match, however there are still tickets left, starting at $7. Make sure to scoop one or two or three, and be apart of an awesome match. The match is set to kickoff Sunday at 4:00 PM from PNC Stadium. DTFO!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

MLS awards season is here. Finalists for the 2022 MLS year-end awards, which honor top performers on and off the field during the regular season, were announced by Major League Soccer Thursday afternoon. The finalists are spread across 14 clubs. The five contenders for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award include MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC, Argentine Designated Player Sebastián Driussi from Austin FC, Cristian Arango from Supporters’ Shield-winning Los Angeles FC, star goalkeeper Andre Blake from the Philadelphia Union and Mexican superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from LA Galaxy. Check the rest of the award and finalists on the MLS website.

If there’s one thing certain about Josef Martinez and Atlanta United, it’s that the future’s uncertain. The club icon is a huge question mark heading into the 2023 MLS season - the last year on his contract - and neither the Venezuelan superstar nor club brass are offering any clues as to whether he’ll be back.

With the 2022 MLS regular season now in the books, clubs have begun planning for next year and beyond by updating their squads. Make sure to keep an eye out on the moves being made around the league and here with the Houston Dynamo.

Around the world

Erling Haaland is a “perfect fit” for Manchester City and Liverpool will have to find ways to limit his threat in attack in Sunday’s Premier League game at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has told ESPN there is a sense or urgency for his team to win Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid after their disappointing Champions League campaign so far. Barca head into the match at the Bernabeu stadium after Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result that left Xavi Hernandez’s side no longer depending on themselves to qualify to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Scott McTominay’s late winner saved Manchester United from embarrassment in a 1-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils needed a second-half rally to beat the Cypriot First Division club last Thursday, but were left frustrated throughout in the reverse picture despite dominating possession and chances in the game.

The “Hand of God” football will go up for auction on November 16 in the United Kingdom for an estimated £2.5 million. The ball could reach an estimated price of £2.5m to £3m ($2.7 - $3.3m). The ball is owned by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who officiated the controversial quarterfinal between England and Argentina at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.