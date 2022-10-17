Dash vs Kansas City Current: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash hosted their first playoff game in club history with the Kansas City Current as the opposition Sunday at a sold out PNC Stadium. Sophie Schmidt equalized for Houston after an early penalty kick gave KC the lead. As the match entered the 10th minute of stoppage time, still tied at 1, Kate Del Fava scored for the Current to give the visitors the win and send the Dash out of the playoffs in crushing fashion.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 1 – 2 Kansas City Current

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistants: Brian Marshall, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

Attendance: 21,284

Weather: 90 degrees, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

KC: Lo’eau LaBonta (penalty kick) 5’

HOU: Sophie Schmidt (Maria Sanchez) 21’

KC: Kate Del Fava (unassisted) 90+10’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

KC: Claire Lavogez (caution; time wasting) 11’

HOU: Ally Prisoc (caution; foul) 26’

HOU: Elizabeth Eddy (caution; not retreating) 88’

HOU: Michelle Alozie (caution; foul) 89’

HOU: Maria Sanchez (caution; foul) 90+1’

HOU: Hailie Mace (caution; foul) 90+6’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Natalie Jacobs, Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton, Caprice Dydasco, Michelle Alozie; Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano, Maria Sanchez; Nichelle Prince, Ebony Salmon (Elizabeth Eddy 76)

Unused Substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Emily Ogle, Valerie Gauvin, Shea Groom, Bri Visalli, Lindsey Harris, Ryan Gareis, Joelle Anderson, Michaela Abam

Total shots: 20 (Maria Sanchez 5)

Shots on goal: 5 (Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano, Maria Sanchez, Michelle Alozie and Ebony Salmon tied with 1)

Fouls: 18 (Michelle Alozie 4)

Offside: 2 (Ebony Salmon 2)

Corner kicks: 11

Saves: 1 (Jane Campbell 1)

Kansas City Current: AD Franch; Kristen Edmonds, Elizabeth Ball, Addisyn Merrick (Izzy Rodriquez 90+7), Hailie Mace, Kate Del Fava; Alex Loera, Lo’eau LaBonta (c); Claire Lavogez (Elyse Bennett 51); Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer

Unused substitutes: Chardonnay Curran, Jenna Winebrenner, Taylor Leach, Addie McCain, Cassie Miller, Chloe Logarzo

Total shots: 6 (Lo’eau LaBonta and Elyse Bennett tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 3 (Kate Del Fava, Lo’eau LaBonta and Elyse Bennett tied with 1)

Fouls: 15 (Hailie Mace 4)

Offside: 2 (CeCe Kizer and Elyse Bennett tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 4 (AD Franch 4)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On his message to the team after the game:

“I told them I was really proud of them, how much they grown, how they even played today. Apart from obviously, those key moments, we needed to be a bit more clinical in front of the ball but you. What they’ve achieved, getting more than 20,000 people in the stadium to watch them play. It’s football, it was cruel with us today. But you know, I’m really proud of this of this group of players, the staff on the Houston Dash as a club.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER SOPHIE SCHMIDT

On the players emotions in the locker room:

“I think we’re all gutted. We expected so much more of ourselves, we know that we had it in us. There’s that disappointment and in coping and dealing with that. But at the same time, the message is, at least from me to the girls is there’s no need to hang your head. We’ve done so many amazing things this season, and so much to be proud of and to remember all the good stuff, too. We can definitely be proud of the performance we put on the field today and everything that’s come before as well.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER MARISA VIGGIANO

On the environment and what it brings for next season:

“Yeah, I mean, walking out of the tunnel at the beginning of the game, and just seeing, you know, both the lower and upper bowl full, 21,000 plus people, they’re supporting us. Today, it’s that special, these are the games, us as players are wanting to cry, but these are the games you know we dream of playing in when you have 21,000 people cheering you on, you know, every step of the way. So, totally, I hope that this is the standard now and as we push forward to next year and use this to, you know, build with momentum.”