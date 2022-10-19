Breakfast Links - October 19, 2022

The seasons are over for our teams here in Houston but the news never stops. It’s time for the Links on a Wednesday.

Houston

Honestly there's not much to report here, we are all just waiting for Pat Onstad to drop the list of players who are coming back so we can attempt to break it down and play “Monday morning GM”. Pat, rip off the band-aid. We are ready to jump on Twitter and disagree with everything for no reason.

Major League Soccer

The quarterfinals of the MLS playoffs are here and Los Angeles will have one representative in the semifinals after tomorrow night. Chicarito and the LA Galaxy travel down the road to the Banc to take on Mr. Charlie Candle and his LAFC crew. Tomorrow’s other match up is in the east with the Philadelphia Union hosting FC Cincinnati.

Austinites sold out another game, and this time around they payed a “BUNCH of MONIES” as my kid would say. Austin FC will take on FC Dallas on October 23rd at 7:00 PM, hopefully they both lose.

Around the World

Karim Benzema is officially the best player in the world. After years of years of putting in work, this time around he was able to lift the Ballon d’Or. All he had to do was put the legendary Real Madrid on his back and almost single handely win a Champions League trophy for Los Blancos. This was the first team in a long time that Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were in the top 10 contenders for this great recognition.

In the women’s game, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas made history as she became the first to have won the Ballon d’Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018.

Liga MX is another league that is slowly coming to a close, and tonight we will have the first semifinals as Club América will be traveling to take on Toluca. Tomorrow night, Pachuca will be hosting the Rayados from Monterrey.