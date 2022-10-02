Dash vs Washington Spirit: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash are heading to the NWSL playoffs and they’ll get to play at home after beating the Washington Spirit 2-1 Saturday night in D.C. Marisa Viggiano scored Houston’s opener and an own goal turned out to be the decider. Racing Louisville’s last gap win over Kansas City Current helped clinch the Dash getting, at least, one more game at PNC Stadium in 2022.

MATCH SUMMARY

Washington Spirit 1 – 2 Houston Dash

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Venue: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Referee: Samantha Martinez

Assistants: Ashlee Varnson, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Scarlet Agrawal

Attendance: 9,141

Weather: 62 degrees, partly rainy

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Marisa Viggiano (Ryan Gareis) 14’

WAS: Andi Sullivan (penalty kick) 36’

HOU: Julia Roddar (own goal) 58’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Allysha Chapman (caution; foul) 42’

WAS: Andi Sullivan (caution; foul) 47’

WAS: Sam Staab (caution; foul) 73’

HOU: Sophie Schmidt (caution; foul) 77’

HOU: Ally Prisock (caution; foul) 84’

LINEUPS & STATS

Washington Spirit: 1- Aubrey Kingsbury; 16- Julia Roddar (21- Anna Heilferty 65’); 22- Amber Brooks; 3- Sam Staab; 19- Dorian Bailey; 12- Andi Sullivan; 13- Bayley Feist (11- Jordan Baggett 72’); 10- Ashley Sanchez; 9- Tara McKeown; 33- Ashley Hatch; 2- Trinity Rodman

Unused Substitutes: 7- Taylor Aylmer; 30- Camryn Biegalski; 29- Maddie Elwell; 18- Devon Kerr; 4- Karina Rodriguez; 25- Marissa Sheva; 20- Gaby Vincent

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 2

Houston Dash: 1- Jane Campbell; 2- Allysha Chapman (22- Michelle Alozie 46’); 23- Ally Prisock; 25- Katie Naughton; 5- Caprice Dydasco; 21- Ryan Gareis (34- Michaela Abam 82’); 13- Sophie Schmidt; 15- Marisa Viggiano; 7- Maria Sánchez (29- Joelle Anderson; 88’); 8- Nichelle Prince (14- Bri Visalli 88’); 11- Ebony Salmon (19- Elizabeth Eddy 71’)

Unused substitutes: 89- Valérie Gauvin; 20- Lindsey Harris; 30- Natalie Jacobs; 18- Emily Ogle

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 3

Corner kicks: 2

Saves: 1

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On hosting a playoff match at PNC Stadium:

“It’s like a dream come true. It was our target. When we had a chance to win the (Supporters’) Shield, that would have been brilliant, because we want to be ambitious. You have to you have to go game-by-game. The players did fantastically in Chicago last week, it wasn’t meant to be. Obviously, you need to prepare to come here and play one of the best teams in the league, despite the opposition, and make sure that you get a positive result. Last night, everyone remained really focused. Nobody even mentioned the San Diego game anyway. Even when it happened, this morning we talked about it. We had a plan, the players did everything to stick to the plan and now is the time to celebrate. They’ve been unbelievable, how today they’ve executed the game plan and these months with me, the month before despite all the problems that happened. I’m at a loss for words.”

HOUSTON DASH GOALKEEPER JANE CAMPBELL

On what the playoffs mean for the city:

“It’s our first time making playoffs and Houston’s sports teams in general have at one time or another been quite successful and brought championships to the city. Now it’s our turn. Now we have the chance and we need the fans, we need to grow our market. I would love to sell-out PNC Stadium one day and that’s going to take a ton of work. We need to be able to put on a brand that people want to cheer for and show the city that we mean business. It’s up to us. I hope the city’s pumped in and they’re ready because we’re going to need it and I think we can do it. We can make a run for this thing. I have no doubt in my mind that we can bring a championship to Houston.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD NICHELLE PRINCE

On the difficulty of this season:

“Throughout my career here, I’ve gone through a few coaches, different styles of play and many different teammates. We were finally able to pull it together this year, which wasn’t easy. We had a coaching change at the beginning and in the middle of the season, and everyone had just bought in, and we all had the same goal. We all wanted to make it to the playoffs and do something special this year. It was hard, and it took us starting from scratch and trying to listen to Juan (Carlos Amorós) and the new things he was implementing to the team, and that can sometimes be difficult. Every player has done so well to just buy in and do what it takes for the team.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER MARISA VIGGIANO

On her goal:

“We were able to break through Nichelle (Prince) drove in to play Ryan (Gareis). Then Ryan was able to switch it out to me. Obviously, that’s something that we really want to emphasize, is switching the point of attack. I was able to find myself up on the right side in the box. It’s something that I was practicing all week, that exact shot. it was nice when it happens in a game, and it goes back the net.”