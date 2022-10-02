The Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Nashville SC

What

In the penultimate game for Houston Dynamo FC, the Dynamo remained on the road following a loss in Los Angeles to LAFC and a brief international break. This week, they’re headed to Geodis Park in Tennessee to take on Nashville SC. Houston has struggled this year and has very much looked a team in transition with first year coach in Paulo Nagamura eventually being replaced by interim manager Kenny Bundy. The team sits in the bottom of the Western Conference while their opponents are all the way up in 5th in the West. Both sides will be motivated in this one, but for very different reasons. Nashville are looking to lock their playoff spot in while possibly moving up the standings into a more favorable seeding. Houston is looking to prove to fans that the direction the club is headed in is one towards success. Simultaneously Kenny Bundy will be vying to prove himself as a manager and potentially an interview to remove the interim tag on his current position.

When

October 2nd at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups