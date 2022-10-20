Dash sign Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman to contract extensions

Today the Houston Dash signed Canadian National Team players Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman to new contract. Both players were set to become free agents this offseason. Schmidt signed a two-year extenstion, keeping her at the club through the 2024 season. Chapman signed a one-year extension to keep her in Houston through the end of next season. Both players’ contracts include option years.

Schmidt, who turns 35 next summer, has been a vital piece of the Dash midifeld for some time now. After three seasons in Germany, Schmidt signed with the Dash in 2019. She has made 70 appearances for Houston and scored the club’s first playoff goal last weekend against Kansas City.

Chapman, 33, is currently in her second stint with the Dash. She first played in Houston from 2015-2016 and then returned in 2018 and has been a mainstay on the back line ever since. Chapman has played in more than 100 NWSL matches across all competitions.

Schmidt and Chapman are both long-time members of the Canadian national team with 215 and 92 caps respectively. The duo won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, alongside Dash teammate Nichelle Prince.