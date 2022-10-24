Breakfast Links - October 24, 2022

Welcome to Monday. Traffic, Coffee, Links. In that order. Hit it!

Houston

Everyone is waiting for roster news from the clubs. That is pretty much it...

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer/NWSL

The conference finals are set in the MLS Playoffs. LAFC will be hosting Austin FC next Sunday while the Philadelphia Union will be hosting the reigning champions NYCFC. Who do you think will make it to MLS Cup?

The final is set in NWSL that will take place at DC’s Audi Field. The match is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM, where Portland Thorns will take on KC Current. Who will be crowned champions?

Around the world

Raphael Varane’s injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won’t play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea with an injury on Saturday. However, the France international sees the diagnosis as a positive one in terms of his chances of helping Les Bleus defend the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Club 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Napoli’s seemingly unstoppable streak continued when Victor Osimhen’s late strike secured a 1-0 win at AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday, putting them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola said his English isn’t good enough to keep coming up with superlatives to describe Erling Haaland. Haaland scored another two goals in the 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 22 in just 15 games.

Manchester United have received no interest in Cristiano Ronaldo despite making him available on a free transfer since the summer, sources have told ESPN.