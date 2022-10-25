Ebony Salmon named to NWSL Best XI Second Team

Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon was named today to the NWSL Best XI Second Team. Salmon joined the Dash on June 27 after a trade with Racing Louisville. The 21-year-old led the team in scoring with 9 goals in 12 regular season appearances.

Salmon is the fourth Houston player to be named to a NWSL Second XI. The English striker was named Player of the Month in July and was named to the monlthy Best XI in July and August. Salmon scored her first three goals for Houston on July 16, recording a hat trick against the Chicago Red Stars. Her breakout season earned her a call up to the England Women’s National Team during the recent international window.

Joining Salmon on the Best XI Second Team are Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Diana Ordonez (North Carolina), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Kerolin (North Carolina), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland), Hailie Mace (Kansas City), Kelli Hubly (Portland), Tatumn Milazzo (Chicago), and AD Franch (Kansas City).

The NWSL Best XI for 2022 is Sophia Smith (Portland), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Debinha (North Carolina), Mallory Pugh (Chicago), Sam Coffey (Portland), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City), Naomi Girma (San Diego), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Carson Pickett (North Carolina), Alana Cook (OL Reign), and Kailen Sheridan (San Diego).