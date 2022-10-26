Lunch Links: October 26, 2022

It’s Wednesday and time for the Links. Today we’re giving you some lunch time reading and making this a Lunch Links.

Houston

Ebony Salmon came to Houston mid season to fill a huge hole that was left by her fellow countrywoman and Dash Legend, Rachel Daly. Salmon immediately made a difference in the attacking third for the team and even helped the club reach the playoffs for their first time in club history. Ending the season with 9 goals in 12 appearances, Ebony was named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI Second Team on Tuesday.

In other news, MY fellow countrywoman and birthday buddy, Paulina Gramaglia has been called up to the senior Argentinian National Team roster for a friendly against the Spanish Women’s National Team on November 11 in Spain. This will be the first time the 19 year old, who happens to be the youngest player to wear and play in the Dash Orange, has been called up to the senior team after playing with the U20s at the Women’s Football Championship in Chile earlier this year.

Congrats to these two and to the entire Dash organization for making history by making the playoffs this year and bringing in over 21k folks in for the playoff match. DTFO!

What do Ben Olsen, Wilfried Nancy and Hugo Perez have in common? They have all been rumored, or confirmed to have been in communication with the Dynamo’s front office for the head coach position. As some want Tata Martino or evenMarcelo Bielsa, who do you think could be the best candidate for this position and why?

Major League Soccer

While the year is coming to a close here shortly with only four teams still in the running to crown themlseves champion, a lot of the teams that were left out are already letting everyone know who they will be keeping and who they are letting go (or in talks with). While Tom Bogert keeps us updated on that, our own Rudy Segura has been drawing up some names for the Dynamo to potentially look at this off season to strengthen the roster because...

As reported by Sam Stejskal and Pablo Iglesias Maurer, MLS is considering in doing some crazy stuff next year, so the Dynamo are going to need more depth than ever before if we ever want to add a third star to our crest. Shoutout to all the Texas teams with stars on their jerseys.

Around the World

The UEFA Champions League is going strong this week. We had some matches yesterday and the GOAT dazzled everyone with an “alright game” with 2 goals and 2 assists, you know, just GOAT things. He also scared a few of us, but it was nothing. What a close call!

The entire nation of Argentina's reaction when Messi went down yesterday…



…but it was only because his shoe came off pic.twitter.com/KE9TOMT4jL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2022

The festivities continue today, and there are some good match ups. Bayern Muchen is visiting Barcelona, lets hope the Cules can put up a good fight.

The women's game around the world has grown tremendously, and another sign of that is that we will have the first ever FINALISSIMA as England and Brazil will meet in the first-ever Women’s Finalissima at Wembley next April.

El Bicho is back. Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the game against Sheriff, lets hope he goes in when they ask him to.

Hope you enjoy this beautiful cool weather and let us know, what games are you watching today or this week?