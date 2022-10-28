Juan Carlos Amorós leaves Houston Dash

Houston Dash interim head coach Juan Carlos Amorós has elected to pursue other opportunities and will not return to the club next season. Amorós was named interim head coach in June of this year, taking over for acting head coach Sarah Lowdon. Lowdon was in charge since the beginning of the season after head coach James Clarkson was put on leave pending a league investigation.

Amorós managed his first match with the Dash on July 16, a 4-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars behind an Ebony Salmon hat trick. The Spanish manager helped lead Houston to their first NWSL playoff appearance in club history. The Dash were knocked out in the quarterfinals, losing 2-1 to the Kansas City Current.

Thanks @JuanC_Amoros for his energy and passion in serving as our interim head coach since July.



Juan Carlos has elected to pursue other opportunities and the team will begin the search for a new head coach immediately. pic.twitter.com/UJOx3HTESs — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) October 28, 2022

In a tweet by the Dash, the team says the search for a new head coach will begin immeaditely. The club goes on to add that they will continue to build into a destination of choice for the best in the world. “The future is bright for the Houston Dash.”

We will have more information as the coaching search continues.