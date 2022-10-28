Report: Dynamo hiring Ben Olsen as new head coach

According to a report from Pablo Maurer and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, the Houston Dynamo have agreed to terms with Ben Olsen as the team’s new head coach. Olsen was previously head coach of D.C. United from 2010-2020. He was most recently president of the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

Multiple sources tell @samstejskal and I that Ben Olsen has agreed on terms with the Dynamo and will be named their new head coach. https://t.co/Tjtrbd9CUe — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) October 28, 2022

Olsen won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with D.C. in 2013 and was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2014. The 45-year-old won 113 regular season games in charge of United. Before coaching Olsen had an illustrious career with the Black and Red and also had a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest in England. He won two MLS Cups, three Supporters’ Shields, and two Open Cups during his playing career. Olsen had 37 caps for the United States Men’s National Team.

How do you feel about the hire of Olsen? Is this a step in the right direction for the club? Let us know in the comments.