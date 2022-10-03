Breakfast Links - October 3, 2022

Would you look at that? It’s our first Breakfast Links of October. The older I get the faster time seems to elapse.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo get another road win in the last away game of the season for 2022. Se-brace is back and in full force, as Sebastian Ferreira scored his 10th and 11th goals in his first season with the Dynamo. However, after going down a man late in the match, the team was unable to keep a clean sheet even after another great performance by Steve Clark in between the posts. Now the team will travel back home to close out the 2022 season against the LA Galaxy this weekend. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash didn’t just clinch their first ever postseason appearance, but with their big away win Saturday night, secured a home playoff match. The ladies left it all out on the field against Washington Spirit and the result couldn’t be any sweeter. Now the Dash will get 2 weeks off before hosting their playoff match at PNC Stadium on October 16th. Get your tickets as soon as they become available (tomorrow at 10 AM) and let’s pack and support our ladies. DTFO!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

Carlos Vela and LAFC were crowned the Supporters Shield winners after the Black and Gold beat Portland and Philadelphia Union took a rare loss against Charlotte FC. Now can the stacked Los Angeles team make a run at the playoffs and win it all?

One of the most renowned streaks in MLS history has come to an end. For the first time ever, the Seattle Sounders will miss the MLS Cup Playoffs, ending a league-record 13-year run of consecutive postseason appearances. “It just wasn’t good enough, today and in some of the games down the stretch,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer, speaking to the FS1 broadcast following Sunday’s 1-0 road defeat to Sporting Kansas City on the penultimate matchday of the season. “We just didn’t play up to our potential and, you know, I’ll accept responsibility for that. That’s our job as coaches to give them the tools to be successful.”

Vancouver Whitecaps FC won’t go away quietly. Heading into Decision Day next Sunday, the Canadian side remains alive and kicking in the Western Conference portion of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race, rattling off three straight late-season wins at BC Place.

Around the World

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during the side’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City out of “respect” for the striker, he said. Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium despite United finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time. Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks for Manchester City in the 6-3 win.

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in LaLiga on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta said he believes Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur has sent a message to his players they can beat the Premier League’s elite sides.

At least 125 fans have been killed at a soccer match in Indonesia after police fired tear gas, causing chaotic scenes where fans were trampled upon and suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in history.