Dynamo vs Nashville SC: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo picked up their fourth road win of the season, beating Nashville SC 2-1 Sunday night. Sebastian Ferreira scored both goals for Houston and the team reached double digit wins with their tenth win of the season.

MATCH SUMMARY

Nashville SC 1 – 2 Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Venue: GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee

Referee: Guido Gonzales, Jr.

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Alex Chilowicz

Attendance: 28,720

Weather: 72 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (penalty kick) 29’

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (Darwin Quintero) 39’

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Daniel Lovitz) 90+6’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Teenage Hadebe (caution; foul) 48’

NSH: Teal Bunbury (caution; unsporting behavior) 90+3’

HOU: Teenage Hadebe (ejection; second caution; foul) 90+4’

LINEUPS & STATS

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney (Taylor Washington 85), Walker Zimmerman, Shaquell Moore; Jacob Shaffelburg (Ake Loba 85), Dax McCarty (C) (Luke Haakenson 75), Sean Davis, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong (Teal Bunbury 64)

Unused Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Jack Maher, Ethan Zubak, Eric Miller, Tah Anunga

Total shots: 21 (Randall Leal and Jacob Shaffelburg tied with 4)

Shots on goal: 3 (Teal Bunbury, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Walker Zimmerman tied with 1)

Fouls: 8 (Sean Davis and Jacob Shaffelburg tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Hany Mukhtar 1)

Corner kicks: 12

Saves: 1 (Joe Willis 1)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (C), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera, Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Héctor Herrera 57); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Sam Junqua 71) (Sam Junqua 70), Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñones 71)

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Thor Úlfarsson, Ethan Bartlow, Darwin Cerén, Zeca

Total shots: 9 (Sebas Ferreira 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Sebas Ferreira 3)

Fouls: 8 (Coco Carrasquilla 3)

Offside: 2 (Sam Junqua and Fafa Picault tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 2 (Steve Clark 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO INTERIM HEAD COACH KENNY BUNDY

On scoring first in games the team has won:

“Goals change games, right. I know that’s such a silly cliche, but goals change games. To get that first goal at the moment that we did. It gave us that that spike of energy that we needed. It makes it makes not scoring the third, which I thought we should have, that much easier. It helps in every aspect of the game, it puts them under a little bit more pressure, it kind of clarifies that what we’re doing is working. At the same time, we have to fight for that. We have to fight to get that first goal. Even at halftime, the message at halftime was we’re up two nil, but we don’t change what we’re doing. What we’re doing is working, if we can get the third goal, great. If we can’t, we just keep defending the way we’re defending. The one thing I didn’t want us to do is bunker and I didn’t want us to go and sit on top of our box and go ‘oh we’re up two nil.’ I wanted us to continue to press the way we were pressing, force their center backs to have to play, force predictable balls over the top, and the guys did it. That’s when you have that early goal or when you score that first goal. It allows you to really refine what you’re doing, but also you can keep pushing, because the pressure has shifted a little bit to them. It’s massive every game.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD SEBAS FERREIRA (IN SPANISH)

Sobre la importancia de esta victoria:

“Estamos muy contentos por esta victoria, por podernos llevar los tres puntos a casa. Si bien no pudimos lograr el primer objetivo que era clasificar a los playoffs, nos lo propusimos todos como grupo, no se dio. Después hablamos y acordamos tratar de finalizar de la mejor manera posible. Logrando todos los puntos posibles y prepararnos para el año que viene. Será difícil, pero no hay margen de error para no lograr esos objetivos”.

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER TIM PARKER

On what the victory means:

“It shows our character. I think when (interim head coach) Kenny (Bundy) took over there were some things that were changed, but he challenged our character he challenged how much we wanted to build in these five games. To get a couple of good results in these five games, especially on the road. It’s a tough place to play here in Nashville, against a good team, they’re a playoff team. It shows that we want to work on things. We want to build, we want to obviously compete and I think that’s a big thing for us at this.”