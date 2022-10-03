Sebastian Ferreira named to MLS Team of the Week after brace in Nashville

Forward Sebastian Ferreira scored scored a brace in the Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC Sunday night and been rewarded with a place in Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 33. This is the third time this season Ferreira has been named to the Team of the Week. Ferreira’s twelve goals this season are the most for any Dynamo player in their first season with the team.

Ferreira opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. Sebas scored his second goal after a great play from Darwin Quintero. The Colombian playmaker stole the ball off Nashville defender Dave Romney and broke toward goal, finding Ferreira alone in the middle. The Paraguyan striker cut, to leave goalkeeper Joe Willis on the ground, and then slotted his shot into the corner, past a retreating Romney.

The Dynamo finish the 2022 season Sunday, at home, against LA Galaxy. Ferreira spoke after the win in Nashville about what he hopes to accomplish in the final match (translated from Spanish). “We want to say goodbye with a victory, play beautifully in front of our fans. It would be very important to close with a victory with our fans.”

The full Team of the Week is below.