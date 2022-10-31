Breakfast Links - October 31, 2022

Today is officially the scariest Monday of the year as today is Halloween. Here are the Breakfast Links. Boo!!!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo seem to have found their new coach. Many reports have Ben Olsen being named the second head coach hired by general manager Pat Onstad in his first year with the club. The Dynamo have yet the confirm the signing. What do you think about the possible signing?

The Houston Dash are now looking for a new head coach as well since interim head coach Juan Carlos Amoros didn’t extend his contract and looks to be taking over as Gotham FC manager. Who will take over as the next coach with the James Clarkson investigation still looming?

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer/NWSL

The Supporters’ Shield race between LAFC (Western Conference No. 1) and the Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference No. 1) went down to the wire, and now an MLS Cup 2022 battle awaits next Saturday between the league’s top two teams. The match will take place in Banc of California Stadium, kicking off at 3 PM. A new team will gain a shiny star to their crest, who will it be?

The Portland Thorns were crowned NWSL Champions after a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday night, a performance that saw the club cap off a stellar season with a dominant Championship performance and victory.

Around the world

Marcus Rashford’s 100th goal for his club earned Manchester United the match as they beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said Liverpool are second-guessing themselves and questioning things following the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United on Saturday. The loss, a fourth in 12 Premier League games this season, leaves Liverpool ninth in the Premier League and eight points outside the Champions League qualification spots.

United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could put his participation in next month’s World Cup opener in jeopardy. McKennie, who is an integral part of the USMNT core with forward Christian Pulisic and defender Sergino Dest, left at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday and did not return.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after missing Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said. Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Carlo Ancelotti said an “invented” penalty cost Real Madrid all three points in a 1-1 draw with Girona in LaLiga on Sunday. Madrid went ahead through Vinicius Junior in the 70th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu before visitors Girona were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later when Marco Asensio was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.